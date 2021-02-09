QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.42-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.207-2.244 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

QGEN traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,770. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. QIAGEN has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $59.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.13.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

