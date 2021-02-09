QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.0548

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $19.16 million and approximately $382,375.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.69 or 0.01056858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.63 or 0.05381056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

