Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

