Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lifted by Analyst

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.70.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $145.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 485.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $145.92.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.