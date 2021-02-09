Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amcor plc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amcor in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after acquiring an additional 470,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,848 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,175,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

