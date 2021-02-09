Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

