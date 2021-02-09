Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Post Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

Shares of POST stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,276.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

