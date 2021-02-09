Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

