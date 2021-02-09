Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

EQT stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EQT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

