Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of JHG opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

