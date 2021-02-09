Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,782.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 171,613 shares valued at $11,296,631. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

