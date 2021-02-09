Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Reduced by Oppenheimer

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FireEye in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the information security company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FEYE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

