Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Insight Enterprises, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 297.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

