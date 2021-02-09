Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT) Trading Up 0.8%

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.52 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.29 ($0.20). Approximately 524,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 340,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.17 ($0.20).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.27.

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit Company Profile (LON:MGNT)

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

