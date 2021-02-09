Protalix BioTherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,386 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,217% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

