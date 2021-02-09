Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Acquires C$15,840.00 in Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,082,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,732,580.80.

Peter Bernier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Bernier purchased 100 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$145.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Peter Bernier purchased 36,100 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$52,453.30.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bernier acquired 15,099 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, with a total value of C$16,397.51.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bernier acquired 40,000 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,880.00.

Shares of CVE:PGX traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.56. 4,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,712. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$31.68 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

