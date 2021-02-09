ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.44

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 23258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,284,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,486,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,213,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 686,016 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,772,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

