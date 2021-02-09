ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) Shares Down 0.8%

ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 5,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 28,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short Financials stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) by 425.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.92% of ProShares Short Financials worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

