Proequities Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Proequities Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 292,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 833,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,303,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.