Proequities Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,151,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

