Private Management Group Inc. Sells 16,679 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Park-Ohio worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.43 million, a P/E ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.