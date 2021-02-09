Private Management Group Inc. Has $28.62 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,542 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $28,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 11,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

