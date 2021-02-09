Private Management Group Inc. Has $24.74 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 48,188 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,129,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $52,271,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 80,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 641,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902,748. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

