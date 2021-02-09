Private Management Group Inc. Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,585 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.37% of New York Community Bancorp worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 21,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

