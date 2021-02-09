Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.88. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

