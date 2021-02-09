Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $56,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $64,440,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $42,865,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $156.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

