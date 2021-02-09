Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 44,047 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $50,317,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,606 shares of company stock valued at $25,084,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

