Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

PFC stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

