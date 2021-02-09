Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $109.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.55.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of POST stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,276.57 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

