Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $27.67 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $27.67 or 0.00058907 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $17.92 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

Poolz Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

