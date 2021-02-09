Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSTI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

