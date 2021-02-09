PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nomura raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PLDT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE PHI opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.34. PLDT has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth about $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.