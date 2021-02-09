Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

PLTK stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

