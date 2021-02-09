Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Microsoft by 31.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 867,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 209,749 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,891 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.