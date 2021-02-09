Plair (PLA) Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $28,525.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 103.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.01071013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.73 or 0.05389298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

Plair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.