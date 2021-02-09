Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

