Piper Sandler Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $200.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

