Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE SC opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.