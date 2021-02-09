Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.
HNW opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.43.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile
