Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,117 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

C stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

