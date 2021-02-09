Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $433,147.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,511.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock valued at $69,134,218. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

