Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,282 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

