Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 155 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.