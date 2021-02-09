Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

