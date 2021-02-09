Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

OTCMKTS PINWF opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

