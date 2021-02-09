Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$11.30

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

TSE PL traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.06. 2,367,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,821. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$427,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,115,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,166,651.18.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

