Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $118,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $188.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The firm has a market cap of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.