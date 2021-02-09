PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

