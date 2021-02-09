PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of RCS stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.27.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
