PIMCO High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

PHK opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

