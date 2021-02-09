PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $474,751.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $474,751.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00050019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00175756 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057757 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060673 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,906,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.